BizLink 2025 pushes SME financing, market access at investment forum

THE Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), in collaboration with the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), hosted BizLink 2025 last week, bringing more than 30 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) together for direct access to financing, market opportunities and technical support.

Held at the GNBS Boardroom in Sophia, the one-day forum grouped key public- and private-sector agencies into four engagement zones, Finance, Support Services, Market Access and Product Enhancement, aimed at helping businesses strengthen their competitiveness. The initiative falls under the mandate of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

Representatives from major financial institutions, including Demerara Bank, Republic Bank and GBTI, joined agencies such as the Small Business Bureau, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, the PSC Trade Desk, ANSA McAL, Demerara Distillers Limited, Bounty Supermarkets, Full Works, the Guyana Marketing Corporation and GNBS for a series of business-to-business sessions. Discussions focused on credit facilities, packaging standards, product development, branding and retail requirements.

Organisers said the high turnout and level of engagement from SMEs signalled growing demand for structured support as businesses seek to scale up, diversify and enter new markets. Several participants reportedly secured new contacts and potential leads for financing and expansion.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, met with exhibitors during a walkthrough, while representatives from Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. and other international participants contributed regional insights on export readiness and market trends.

GO-Invest said BizLink 2025 forms part of its broader effort to boost private-sector growth by improving access to information, resources and partnerships essential for business development.