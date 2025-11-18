Regional Division 4 ‘C’ unveils Christmas Policing Plan to ensure safe festive season

REGIONAL DIVISION 4 ‘C’, on Monday, outlined its Christmas Policing Plan at a presentation held in the boardroom of the Region No. 4 Regional Democratic Council (RDC), aimed at enhancing safety during the upcoming holiday period.

The programme was chaired by Superintendent Jermaine Dufu, with the main presentation delivered by Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram. The plan covers the operational period from November 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026, and focuses on crime prevention, traffic management, and community engagement.

Pareshram reported that serious crimes in the Division had decreased by 29% compared to the previous year, attributing the decline to increased patrols and closer collaboration with key stakeholders.

Key measures outlined in the plan include intensified foot, vehicular, and anti-crime patrols in commercial areas, stepped-up traffic enforcement along major roads, and enhanced liaison with businesses to boost security. Residents were also encouraged to adopt basic safety precautions and actively support police efforts to maintain a secure environment.

Regional Division 4 ‘C’ reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding citizens and businesses, ensuring that the holiday season proceeds safely as festive activities ramp up across the region.