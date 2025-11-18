Minister Bharrat represents Guyana at COP30 High-Level roundtable on nature-based solutions

MINISTER of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, is representing Guyana at the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30), participating in discussions on climate action and sustainable forest management.

On Monday, Minister Bharrat took part in a High-Level Roundtable on “Scaling Nature-Based Solutions for COP30 Implementation,” hosted by the UK Government in partnership with the Nature4Climate Coalition and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The session focused on strategies to leverage nature-based solutions as a key tool in achieving global climate targets under the Rio Convention.

During his presentation, Minister Bharrat highlighted the importance of scalable financing for the forest sector. He outlined potential avenues for funding, including the Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF) and the Jurisdictional REDD+ Programme (JREDD+), both of which support forest conservation efforts to mitigate climate change.

Nature-based solutions, which involve protecting, restoring, and sustainably managing ecosystems, are increasingly recognised as critical for delivering on international climate commitments, including reducing emissions and enhancing resilience to climate impacts.

Minister Bharrat’s participation underscores Guyana’s ongoing engagement in global climate discussions and its commitment to advancing sustainable forest management as part of its broader climate strategy.