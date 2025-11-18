Thirty-Three families receive cement-and-steel vouchers at GuyExpo closing

THIRTY-THREE families received cement-and-steel vouchers at the closing night of GuyExpo 2025 on Sunday, providing financial support to advance ongoing construction or to begin building new homes.

The vouchers, valued at $225,000 each, were awarded through the Ministry of Housing and Water’s cement-and- steel voucher programme, which targets low- and middle-income Guyanese seeking to progress in their homeownership journey.

Minister within the Ministry, Vanessa Benn, was present at the ministry’s booth to congratulate the recipients and encouraged them to use the assistance to accelerate construction.

Beneficiaries described the vouchers as timely support that will ease financial burdens and bring them closer to homeownership.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader housing strategy, designed to empower families and stimulate community development through practical, accessible support mechanisms.

The closing of GuyExpo 2025 at the Sophia Exhibition Site marked the end of the four-day event, which showcased innovation, services, and community engagement.

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, and Minister Benn thanked staff for their dedication and noted the high public interest in the ministry’s programmes and services throughout the exposition.

The cement-and-steel voucher programme remains a key tool in the ministry’s effort to expand housing access and support Guyanese families in building sustainable homes.