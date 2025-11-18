EU mission presents final report on Guyana’s 2025 Elections to GECOM

THE European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM), on Monday, formally presented its Final Report on Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), marking the mission’s return to the country following the polls.

Chief Observer, Robert Biedroń, met with GECOM officials in Georgetown shortly after his arrival, where he delivered the report and discussed the mission’s key findings.

The meeting also focused on recommendations aimed at strengthening future elections and the potential steps required for their implementation.

The EU EOM, which monitored the 2025 electoral process across the country, typically issues a series of technical and procedural recommendations addressing areas such as transparency, voter education, legal reforms, and administrative preparedness.

While details of the final recommendations have not yet been released publicly, the mission said the proposals are intended to support ongoing efforts to improve Guyana’s electoral system.

The EU has observed several elections in Guyana over the past two decades, and its reports are often used by stakeholders as reference points for institutional reform and capacity building within the electoral framework.