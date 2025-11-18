Durban Backlands man remanded over two armed robberies

A 20-year-old labourer from Durban Backlands, Georgetown, Antonio Lawrence, was recently remanded to prison after appearing in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts facing two counts of robbery under arms.

Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty informed Lawrence that, due to the indictable nature of the offences, he was not required to enter a plea.

The police prosecutor alleged that, on November 9, 2025, Lawrence, along with accomplices armed with a firearm, robbed Li Xiang of $500,000 in cash at Lot 1 Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

The prosecution further claimed that on the same date, Mikhail Santana was also targeted, having his Samsung cellphone stolen under similar circumstances.

During the bail hearing, Lawrence’s attorney argued that his client, a labourer with no prior convictions, posed no flight risk and would adhere to any conditions set by the court.

However, the prosecutor strongly opposed bail, highlighting the seriousness of the alleged offences, the use of a firearm, and the identification of Lawrence by both victims.

The approaching Christmas season was also cited as a factor in maintaining public safety.

After weighing the arguments, Chief Magistrate McGusty denied bail, stressing the need for a firm stance in cases involving firearms, particularly during the holiday period. Lawrence was remanded until December 5, when the matter will return to court.

Friday’s court appearance is not Lawrence’s first encounter with the law.

In May 2025, he was among 16 men charged following widespread unrest in Georgetown triggered by the death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge.

That unrest, captured on surveillance footage, involved looting, arson, and road blockages in multiple city communities, including Albouystown, Cemetery Road, Hunter Street, and Tucville.

In that earlier case, Lawrence and the other accused faced a range of allegations, including terrorism, break and enter, theft, and damage to property. The group was eventually granted bail by Chief Magistrate McGusty, despite strong opposition from the prosecution.