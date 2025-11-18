News Archives
Minister Mustapha meets Rosignol Fishermen’s Co-operative to discuss development, cash grant verification
Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, flanked by members of the 3 Door Fisherman Co-operative in Rosignol discusses initiatives aimed at improving the co-operative and supporting its membership
MINISTER of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, met on Monday with members of the 3 Door Fisherman Co-operative in Rosignol to discuss initiatives aimed at improving the co-operative and supporting its membership.
The meeting focused on collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Agriculture’s Fisheries Department and the co-operative to enhance operations, productivity, and member engagement.
Minister Mustapha also requested that the co-operative submit a verified list of members to the Fisheries Department.
The list will be used to facilitate the upcoming Fishermen’s Cash Grant, a financial assistance programme recently announced by President Dr Irfaan Ali to support small-scale fishermen across the country.
The engagement reflects ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Agriculture to strengthen fisheries management, improve support for cooperatives, and ensure the timely and accurate distribution of government assistance programmes to stakeholders in the sector.

