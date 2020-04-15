UPDATE: Victim in ECD accident identified as Berbice taxi driver

Police are investigating a fatal accident at Good Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), which claimed the life of 32-year-old Rakesh Singh called “Raco”.

According to reports on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 about 22:00hrs, Singh of No. 46 Village Corentyne, was a passenger in motor car PJJ 675, which was driven by 24-year-old emergency medical technician Kelron Benjamin of Surat Drive, Triumph, ECD.

Enquiries disclosed that the motor was proceeding west along the northern drive lane of the southern carriageway of the road reportedly at a fast rate of speed when the front of the vehicle collided with a brown cow which was standing on the said carriageway.

As a result of the collision, Benjamin and Singh, who was seated in the front passenger seat received injuries about their bodies; they were picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Singh was pronounced dead on arrival while Benjamin was admitted a patient suffering from head injuries.

Residents explained that the street lights from Annandale to Good Hope are not working, and the area would be “pitch dark”.

“Presently they are not working, and at night even if your lights are on high beam you can’t see nothing,”another resident explained.

Residents also complained about the number of stray animals that wonder the roadways in the village at nights which results in a number of accidents.

Singh, who worked as a taxi driver,had just collect food from relatives in area when he met his demise. Police investigations are ongoing.