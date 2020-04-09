Two arrested for murder of Timehri man

TWO men are currently in police custody and have allegedly confessed to the gruesome murder of 24-year-old Lawrence Raymond Benjamin called “Lil boy”.

Benjamin, of Ice House Road, Timehri, was stabbed and killed by two males on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at a shop near the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) around 09:45hrs that day.

He was reportedly chased by his assailants who inflicted several wounds on his person.He was discovered sitting in a white plastic chair with stab wounds to his neck and ribs. He was clad in a white vest and blue short pants at the time.

Benjamin was last seen alive by his mother, Alexis Forde on the day in question around 06:00hrs.

Police investigation revealed that on March 31,2020, Benjamin was arrested and placed in custody at the Timehri Police Station for threatening behaviour, threatening language and assault committed on his foster father and others.

He was however, released on April 4,2020 and was expected to appear before the courts on April 7,2020.

Due to a collaborative effort among three police divisions, the two suspects fingered in Benjamin’s death were arrested and have reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crime.