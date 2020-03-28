Guyana gets 1,100 more COVID-19 test kits

—Minister Lawrence says only the reference lab is equipped, certified to test for virus

By Navendra Seoraj

THE Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) continues to support Guyana in its efforts to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to detect cases of the virus, with its most recent intervention being the donation of some 1,100 test kits to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

This was according to Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, on Friday, during her daily update on COVID-19, which was posted on the ministry’s Facebook Page. “I am happy to announce that the ministry has received an additional 1,100 test kits from PAHO, bringing the total number of donated testing kits to 1,800,” said Minister Lawrence.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle, in an invited comment on Wednesday, had said the ministry has about 700 testing kits and was in the process of acquiring more from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

“Persons have to fit the description of a suspected case in order to be tested…using these criteria, the testing kits will suffice,” said Dr. Boyle. The MoPH does not only have the cacpity to test for the virus, its National Reference Lab is the only facility which is equipped and certified to conduct COVID-19 tests.

Guyana had joined the list of just a few Caribbean countries able to test for the existence of the coronavirus after receiving training from a Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) virologist.

In addition to building its cacpity to conduct tests, the public health ministry has received 14 ventilators from its suppliers, which will go towards boosting the capacity of the ministry’s “level three” facility.

Regarding drugs used to treat persons who are infected, Minister Lawrence said WHO has not identified a specific drug that can be used to treat infected persons, but medical professionals will treat persons based on the symptoms they may present. The public health ministry has only tested 26 of the 170 persons currently being monitored for COVID-19. And, this includes persons under institutional quarantine, home quarantine and institutional isolation.

Twenty-one of those tested were negative, as the country’s number of confirmed cases continues to remain at five, including one death since the first case was recorded on March 11. All of the five cases have been imported cases with no local transmission recorded thus far. Minister Lawrence said to date, the MoPH has received 773 calls from nine of the 10 administrative regions.

The minister, however, complimented the regional and health authorities of Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) for the work they are doing to “keep out” COVID-19. She also complimented villages of Region One (Barima-Waini) for implementing various initiatives to monitor travel in and out of the communities.

“There is a log book in place to record all visitors and collect their names, medical background, destination and other information…the monitoring of travel will allow for early reporting and timely responses to any COVID-19 situation,” said Minister Lawrence.

While there are growing efforts to contain the spread of the virus locally, the minister has noted the growing number of cases in the Americas. “In the US we recognise there is a rapid spread of the virus and I am sure we are concerned for the state and wellbeing of loved ones over there…we must learn from their situation and adhere to the preventative measures which include social distancing, hand washing and cough etiquette,” said the public health minister.

On Wednesday, it was reported that globally, there are over 451,000 recorded cases of the pandemic and more than 20,400 persons have died.

Closer to Guyana, Brazil has recorded over 2270 cases, while Trinidad and Tobago recorded 60 cases. Suriname has recorded eight cases of the virus, while Venezuela’s figures have climbed to 91. In Guyana, as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the virus, President David Granger had issued executive orders in line with the Public Health Ordinance. With Guyana recording five cases of COVID-19 so far, President Granger, through the order, said immediate action is necessary to address the virus. In that regard, he directed Minister Lawrence, to “restrain, segregate and isolate” persons infected with the virus, or those who may be affected from exposure to the virus.

President Granger had even called on the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and other law enforcement agencies to provide assistance with the enforcement of the various measures where necessary. Among the menu of measures ordered by President Granger was the containment of persons who may have shown signs of having contracted COVID-19, and the provision of curative treatment for persons who are suffering from the virus. The President also directed Minister Lawrence to remove, disinfect and destroy any personal effects, goods, buildings or other articles, materials or things exposed to the virus.

The minister was also ordered to prevent the spread of the virus on the seas, rivers and waters of Guyana, and on the high seas within twelve miles of the baseline, as well as on land, among other things. “All government agencies and local government authorities are urged to render assistance and cooperation to undertake critical, urgent and appropriate response and measures in a timely manner to curtail and eliminate the COVID-19 threat,” President Granger said.

He also said that all citizens, residents, tourists and members of the private sector must act in accordance with the law, and comply with any lawful directives and advisories issued by appropriate government agencies to prevent further transmission of the COVID-19, and ensure the safety and wellbeing of all.

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The coronavirus outbreak reportedly originated in Wuhan, China, and has since spread to many other countries, including some in the Americas. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughs, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. Persons who suspect that they may have the virus are advised not to visit a healthcare facility, but instead call on several provided hotlines where it can be arranged for a health team to visit.

Minister Lawrence noted that additional hotline numbers have been added, and staff has been increased to facilitate efficiency. The numbers are 226-7480; 229-7490; 231-1166; 227-4986; 624-6674; 624-2819; 624-9355.