COVID-19 | Employers urged to contact Labour Department on contingency plans

CITING its concerns regarding employers’ contingency plans for workers, the Labour Department has opened its doors to have such issues discussed with officials of the unit.

In a release issued on Monday by the Ministry of Social Protection, Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle, noted that the current contingency plans of some employers, corporations and companies in their fight against the spread of the Coronavirus may result in reduced employment for persons.

It was noted that, as a consequence, the spending power of workers would be reduced and this would eventually impact the economic structure of the country.

In addition, it was noted that some employers are providing work on a rotational basis while some are contemplating temporary closure.

Although rare, Ogle said that the situation can be addressed through the labour laws. As such, he asked that employers who are experiencing problems relative to the ongoing health situation to contact the Labour Department and its senior officers for advice on the issue.