M&CC to sanitise all public spaces

THE Georgetown Mayor and City Council has announced that it will be sanitising public spaces to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The council’s plans were outlined at a press conference held on Thursday.

Head of the Public Health Department, Suzette Reynolds, explained: “We are committing to providing mass sanitisation of public spaces starting from the municipal buildings, then we hope to extend this to the public spaces like the ministries of government, places in central Georgetown that persons congregate frequently.”

Reynolds also encouraged persons who have the necessary disinfectants, such as bleach and Jeyes fluid, to call the Council for assistance in spraying their premises.

His Worship Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, disclosed that they were given a commitment from the Guyana Fire Service to have the municipal markets washed several times a week.

Mayor Narine also said the council is paying keen attention to the use of public washrooms and portable restrooms. He noted that strict guidelines will have to be implemented, such as the provision of hand sanitizers and soap, so persons can clean their hands properly after using the washrooms.

He called on all food-handling businesses to be extra careful when preparing meals and to follow all hygienic and preventive measures outlined by the Ministry of Public Health and WHO.

Director of Solid Waste, Walter Narine, assured the public that the garbage collection services will continue. He, however, urged commercial entities to store their waste on their premises since there may be a build-up because of the implemented staff rotation. He called for patience and again assured that refuse will be collected.

Mayor Narine explained that the Council was adhering to the rotation system as mandated by the Department of Public Service. (DPI)