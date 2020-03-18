Correia Group of Companies implements programme to keep out coronavirus

THE Correia Group of Companies, which includes Trans Guyana Airways (TGA), has implemented an immediate and comprehensive programme to ensure the maximum possible protection and safety of its customers and its employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, the group said it is continuing consultation with informed international and national health organisations to keep its protocols and practices updated in order to confront effectively, the threat posed by the COVID-19 virus for the protection and safety of all of its employees and customers.

With immediate effect, all employees and customers entering the companies’ premises are subject to full screening protocols and practices involving a high temperature scanner check. Any person failing to meet the medically required standard test will be denied entry and will be advised to return home and self-quarantine. Those persons will be advised to immediately contact the Ministry of Public Health hotlines (227-4986 or 624-3067).

According to the release, the Correia Group of Companies, as a matter of policy and practices, implements stringent cleaning procedures throughout the company’s facilities and all company vehicles undergo rigorous cleaning and disinfecting after each pickup. Additional sanitisers and cleaning supplies have been made available for all employees and cleaning staff have been specially trained in an effort to minimise the COVID-19 threat. All Trans Guyana Airways aircraft are thoroughly cleaned and appropriately disinfected before and after every flight, and are thoroughly cleaned in preparation for every new flight.

All passengers for Trans Guyana Airways flights, prior to departure from and on arrival in Guyana, and at all of Trans Guyana Airways’ destinations, will be subject to full screening protocols and practices involving a high temperature scanner check and any passenger failing to meet the medically required standard test will be denied boarding. Passengers denied boarding will be refunded their fare or allowed the opportunity to reschedule their flight plans without any additional charge.

Trans Guyana Airways’ established cancellation policy will apply to any passenger who chooses to cancel their reservation within 48 hours of the scheduled flight departure, however, TGA will waive the admin/change fee. Those passengers who wish to make changes to reservations which have been made through an agent must do so through their agent.

Trans Guyana Airways is implementing travel restrictions as advised by local and regional health agency authorities. The Correia Group of Companies have required all of its employees to attend mandatory virus awareness/sensitisation information sessions conducted by the group’s occupational health and safety personnel. The Correia Group of Companies have made sanitisers and cleaning supplies available to all employees and cleaning staff have been trained.