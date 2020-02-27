BREAKING NEWS: Teon Allen critically wounded, girlfriend succumbs 

Former cop Teon Allen called ‘ Spoil Child’ was this afternoon shot and injured while his girlfriend succumbed to gunshots after the duo came under attack at Linden by persons unknown.

The shooting occurred around 1400hrs.

The duo was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where the woman, who has been identified as 27-year-old Colissa Hunte of Rainbow City, Linden, succumbed to her injuries.

Hunte sustained gunshot wounds to her upper body while Allen was shot to his upper right hand by the gunmen.

Allen is said to be in a critical condition at the LHC.

Unconfirmed reports are that the couple was attacked by persons associated with a gang which Allen had been in confrontation with for several months now.

Allen has had numerous brushes with the law including last November, which was his most recent encounter with the police.

At the time, the man was in the company of others when they encountered the police on the Lower East Bank of Demerara. The men’s car was trailed by the police and ended up in a ditch at Houston.

The man was attacked several times by a group called the ‘Cayenne Gang.’

The fighting started after Allen allegedly threatened the gang’s leader and later had a confrontation with the female relatives of the gang member.

Police are investigating today’s shooting.