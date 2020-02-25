Man found dead in Mahaica trench

A MAN, who was last seen playing dominoes at a shop on Saturday, was found dead, in a trench at Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Dextroy Barker, 38, called “Limpy” of Lot 24 Second Street, Jonestown, Mahaica.

Reports indicate that his body was discovered at 9:54hrs on Sunday.

According to reports, Barker was last seen alive on Saturday night around 21:00hrs playing dominoes with a friend. He later left with his bicycle, telling friends he was heading home, but he never reached.

After time had elapsed and there were no signs of the man, his mother visited the Mahaica Police Station and filed a missing person’s report. It is believed that he may have suffered a seizure after leaving the shop, which may have led to his demise.

Relatives told Police that Barker usually suffered from bouts of seizures which started some three years ago.

On Sunday morning, a construction worker made the discovery. He found Barker lying in a trench clad in a white T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

At the time of the discovery, the now dead man was wearing two gold rings and had cash in his pocket. Police noted that there were no marks of violence on his body.