Essequibo flag-raising ceremony| Guyana poised for great development — Minister of Business 

MINISTER of Business Haimraj Rajkumar has said that Guyana is poised for tremendous development when he addressed residents of Essequibo during the 50th Republic Anniversary flag-raising ceremony at the Queenstown Community Centre Ground in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Speaking to a gathering of regional officials, members of the disciplined services and schoolchildren, Minister Rajkumar said that based on projections, Guyana in the not-too-distant future will be ranked the 10th richest country in the world.

He therefore called on residents to think about Guyana’s future and make wise decisions on March 2 when they head to the polls. He noted that in less than five years, President David Granger and his administration have made significant transformational changes in the country.

Meanwhile, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran in his address, said Guyana has made significant achievements across sectors, particularly in the area of infrastructural development. He said as the country forges ahead with its development plans, it is important for citizens to unite.

In extending republic greetings, Jaikaran told the residents that President Granger has their interest at heart. On that note, the REO lobbied the residents to support the coalition government in the upcoming elections for continued progress. The flag-raising ceremony was hosted by the Region Two administration.

Members of the disciplined forces participated in a parade, after which the Golden Arrowhead was hoisted at midnight followed by fireworks. Local artistes were given the opportunity to showcase their talents. Dances were performed by the Khanidya Dance Troupe of Mainstay/Whyaka.