Smith, Gordon put Scorpions ahead

(CMC) – Denis Smith’s career-best half-century, coupled with Nicholson Gordon’s two strikes, put Jamaica Scorpions in pole position heading into today’s final day of their fifth-round encounter against Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Grenadian Smith led a lower order rally with 84 as the hosts posted an impressive 385 in their first innings, to carve out a precious lead of 158 at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium here yesterday.

Devon Thomas then top-scored with 54 as Hurricanes ended the day on 134 for four in their second innings, still behind by 24 runs.

The right-handed Thomas faced 125 balls in just over 2-½ hours and struck four fours. He put on 29 for the third wicket with Amir Jangoo (17) and 48 for the fourth wicket with captain Jahmar Hamilton (12 not out) to pull the innings around from 36 for two.

And he appeared to be taking his side safely towards the close when he became Gordon’s second wicket of the evening, gloving an aggressive short ball through to wicketkeeper Denis Smith.

Gordon had earlier taken the first wicket of the innings when he had Montcin Hodge caught at gully for four, slapping a wide long hop with the score on 17.

Terrance Warde, who scored an unbeaten half-century in the first innings, chose attack as the best form of defence, crunching three fours and a six to end the day on 20 from 26 balls.

Earlier, Scorpions flourished after resuming from their overnight 260 for six, with Pete Salmon chipping in with 47 and Derval Green getting 33.

Unbeaten on 36 at the start, Denis Smith progressed to his third first-class half-century while putting on 83 for the seventh wicket with Green and a further 75 for the eighth with Salmon – two partnerships which frustrated Hurricanes.

Smith counted 10 fours off 189 balls in just under four hours at the crease.

Green entertained with two fours and a six in a 67-ball knock while Salmon also impressed, belting four fours and a six in a 55-ball cameo to narrowly miss out on his maiden half-century.

Test off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall finished with four for 130.