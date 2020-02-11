Former GRDB accountant gets three years for fraud

FORMER accountant at the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), Peter Ramcharran was on Tuesday handed a three-year jail term for fraud committed at the rice entity.

The sentence was handed down by Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Ramcharran was extradited from Canada last March after an arrest warrant was issued for him for fraudulently converting over $400M, property of the GRDB.

He was on remand after 39 charges that were deemed indictable, were listed against him in the court.

The charges included falsification of accounts and converting money to his own use and benefit.

The offences date back to 2011-2015 at the GRDB head office, Lot 16 Cowan Street, Kingston, Georgetown.