Brazilian man remanded for murder of Kuru Kuru miner

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty, on Friday January 31, 2020, remanded a 23-year-old Brazilian to prison on a murder charge.

Deon Jonas appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the offence.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on October 26, 2019, at the Cuyuni River, he murdered David Atkinson called “Long Hair”.

Magistrate McGusty remanded Jonas to prison and adjourned the matter until February 13, 2020, when he (Jonas) will appear before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.

According to information, Atkinson, along with two others, were at a mining camp, when they were attacked by Jonas and another who held them at gunpoint and robbed them of a quantity of raw gold.

Atkinson was later found tied up at the camp with multiple lacerations about his body. Atkinson died while police were transporting him to the Bartica Hospital.