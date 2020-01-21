The PPP/C could not win any elections on performance, merit and policy

Dear Editor,

A PARTNERSHIP for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) during one of its recent campaign rally on the East Coast Demerara in the village of Plaisance, appealed youths to go out and vote because there has been a reduction in crime, improved drainage and roads, as well as social welfare programmes.

Prominent teacher and village chairman of the Industry/Plaisance NDC Mr. Rodwell Lewis, in his address, targeted young people, some of whom believed that the David Granger-led APNU+AFC administration has not delivered, simply because of the negatives things he said is being said at the PPP/C campaigns to get their votes. I was very pleased that Mr. Lewis talked with youths who were present at the rally about developments under the APNU+AFC administration among other areas of development. It is public knowledge that the Opposition is using all sorts of tricks to lead our young people to believe that this Government has done little or nothing for them when it is not so. Our young people will not be fooled by the People’s Progressive/Party Civic (PPP/C)’s propaganda machine that is once again in top gear, with a lot of empty promises to gain their votes, since elections are due on March 2, 2020.

One of the negative things the PPP/C is telling young people at their rallies is that the cost of living is high, and they are going to reduce VAT, if elected at the 2020 General and regional elections, when it was the same PPP/C in Government implemented vat at 16% in 2006 during their term in office. And despite the hardship it brought on us, they did nothing. It was this Government that reduced VAT to 14% and brought relief to our people.

PPP knows very well if they were to campaign on merit, performance and issues of national concern, they will definitely lose the General Elections on March 2, 2020 and that is why they are up to their old tricks of lies and racism. But our young people are much smarter than that, and will ensure they never return to office to rain on our country again.

Under the PPP/C, after 23 years in office, our country was on the crossroad to becoming a criminalised state, where Violent crime, arson, armed robberies, police brutalities, domestic abuse, banditry, piracy, contract killings, murder and political assassination like that of former Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) Agriculture Minister Satyadeo Sawh and slain political activist Courtney Crum-Ewing, Ronald Waddell and many others was the order of the day and has scarred our society.

Poverty and unemployment have created an army of beggars, drug addicts, destitute people, wandering girls and street children. University graduates, talented teachers, nurses and thousands of ordinary citizens race to migrate in droves from their homeland all being our country was badly manage under the PPP/c and they want to rule again no way!

FORWARD EVER, BACKWARD NEVER.

My fellow Guyanese, it is time we as a nation tell this PPP party that their days of fooling people and ethnic voting is over and they believe in continue, progress and modernization under a government of national unity. The David Granger-led APNU+AFC administration did so mush in its short term time in office and deserve another change with the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission; the reform of the State, including the implementation of the Recommendations of the Disciplined Forces Commission; the establishment of a National Broadcasting Authority and legislation to ensure not only access to but Freedom of Access to Information; the establishment of a Public Procurement Commission; The reconstitution of the Integrity Commission; the appointment of the Human Rights Commission and the reconstitution of the Ethnic Relations Commission; the implementation of agreed Local Government Reforms and the holding of Local Government Elections; the reform of the system of Taxation; A partnership with youth to ensure their full involvement and participation in decision-making;

The Reconstruction of the society and the economy; the stewardship of a program of sustainable development; Institutional and legal mechanisms to effectively reduce and control the incidence of violence against women, children and the aged; the forensic auditing of State organizations; and infrastructure development, including energy, communications and water management and the list goes on. My fellow Guyanese brothers and sisters especially our young people, remember, your vote is your voice. When we vote, we are actually telling elected officials and lawmakers how we feel about education, public safety, social security, health care, and other important issues so do not play with your future vote for the APNU/AFC party for continue progress, prosperity , togetherness and national development.

Rayvonne P. Bourne

GYSM – Member