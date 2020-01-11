Only more chastisement

Dear Editor,

THE man of the cloth, or of “prayerful considerations”, his apparent new guide to his recent announcement of withdrawing his bid for his party’s prime ministerial nomination, announced at the launching of his party’s 2020 campaign rally that the event had been done on a “small budget”. On a word for word interpretation this is intended to convey the understanding that – the PPP/C does not have money.

This is a claim that is deceptive, and again announced by the grand bishop, who has just finally suffered the chastisement long overdue, for continuously subverting his spiritual truth, in the most deceptive of ways, for earthly ends – the pursuit and acquisition of earthly trappings of political power, through means that do not fit with the known traditional functions of spiritual office.

At least, not those of saving the souls of men.

Can someone explain to Juan Edghill that he continues to do himself, no Heavenly or earthly good, by his continuous predilection for such deliberate tricks and undisguised attempts to hoodwink, on behalf of his party, not only the public, but also to impress upon the international community, deflecting such claims that his party is very rich from the multi billions, pillaged from the State. Of course, this would include generous donations from those whom its policies, enabled their self-enrichment.

Editor, given the stupendous scale of national theft that took place during the PPP/C regime, it is evident that the party’s war chest is bursting at its seams from the abundance of filthy lucre. So much so, that there are constant reports of money being paid to persons of a certain ethnic group, to remove the party flags of its main political rival, and to influence their votes, on March 02.

Of course, election campaign launchings are usually big to dos, costing money, which political parties, especially in lesser developed countries, plan and prepare for such events. Of course, the coalition has done its homework very well, in executing a high energy filled event, which has built very powerful momentum, which continues to roll with telling effect. Its supporters are on board to a man, with others joining on the journey towards D-DAY.

It would seem that the PPP/C, whether by design or otherwise dictated, by circumstances, were not able to attract the kind of cultural personalities for a presentation of cultural renditions. And neither did its opening rally result in that energy surge for inspiring those who gathered in the sweltering Sunday afternoon heat. In fact, Ali’s presentation was a horrible collection of repeated and worn out lies, that have become a mass refrain for PPP/C fraudulence of an election campaign. This is the corrupt hall in which Edghill plans his sinful exhortations.

But just a further reminder to the ‘Bishop’, who noticeably has re-commenced using his rank of spiritual office – there can be no Heavenly dividends from such continuous acts of association with evil and vileness, irrespective for and on behalf of whatever cause(s) it may be. The result can only be inevitably further chastisement.

Regards,

Carla Mendonca