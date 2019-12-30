Economic transformation beckons for Region Three

-as construction of new Parika Stelling moves closer to fruition

ECONOMIC transformation and advancement are imminent in Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara), with the construction of a new Parika Stelling being closer to fruition, after the Ministry of Public Infrastructure submitted an application to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for environmental authorisation for the project.

The proposed Ferry Stelling will replace the archaic structure and, according to the EPA in a notice, the potential project will include activities such as demolition and excavation works, concrete and timber works, steel fabrication, pile driving, stock piling of materials and the removal of unwanted construction and demolition waste.

“It is therefore envisaged that the execution of these activities may have some degree of environmental impact to the surrounding community,” said the EPA.

As such, in keeping with the Environmental Protection Act Cap 20:05, the EPA will conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The EIA is required, given the magnitude of work to be done and at the end of the process, the EPA will make a decision to approve or reject the proposed project.

Members of the public were advised to make written submissions to the agency, setting out questions and matters which they require to be answered or considered in the EIA.

In May 2018, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson had announced that the Parika Stelling will be equipped with modernised features as part of an upgrade. Patterson had said a US $15 million loan was secured from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to cater for the upgrade.

“We will rehabilitate the Parika Stelling completely, with similar features to that of the Bartica Stelling. It will have commercial space, a shed so that persons can go there and sell their produce, persons can also open a restaurant or two. It just wouldn’t have the opening that the Bartica Stelling has,” Minister Patterson explained.

Residents of Region Three, particularly those who utilise the stelling on a regular basis, have expressed elation and anticipation for the upgrade of the facility, which they hope will result in economic transformation.

“The current stelling is serving its purpose but not to the level we expect, especially because of the increase in traffic…there was definitely a need for a bigger stelling which will cater for the increased traffic which will arise from the budding oil and gas sector.

“We are the gateway to the Essequibo and from the Essequibo to Georgetown…everybody will travel through more conveniently…businesses will explore the possibilities of opening branches and there will be better access,” said Regional Information Officer of Region Three, Ganesh Mahipaul in an invited comment, on Sunday.

The modern facility will encourage persons to travel more, since there will be better accommodation for vehicles, boats and even commuters, said Mahipaul. The new facility will also aid the region in the area of tourism because it will be a state-of-the-art stelling, which will cater for more than just transiting boats and vehicles.

He said government’s intention was not only to improve transportation for passengers and vehicular traffic but to create recreational spaces for relaxation and interaction.

With the improved facility and services, Mahipaul believes that the region will become the most important economic hub in the country.

Boat Operator, Sereianand Dias was also optimistic about the increased opportunities that will stem from the upgrading of the facility.

“The stelling needs something better to accommodate the passengers…we need better landing, offloading and collecting facilities, so that the system could be more organised,” said Dias, adding that he was optimistic about his wishes becoming reality when the project commences.

“This project will definitely benefit people in the region…it is a very good move and I believe not just the region, but the whole country will enjoy this,” said Councillor of the Mora/Parika Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Harriram Samlall, adding that the project was long overdue.