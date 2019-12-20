Futsal heavyweights on show in Dragon Stout Street-ball ‘Community Cup’ semi-finals

SPARTA Boss will oppose Leopold Street while Bent Street tackle Rio All-Stars in the semi-final round of the inaugural Dragon Stout Street-ball ‘Community Cup’, following quarter-final wins on Thursday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

According to a brief comment from the Dragon Stout Brand Manager Jamal Baird, “We have now arrived at the final stage of the competition. The four teams that have progressed to semi-final stage are undoubtedly the best exponents of the format at the moment. Sparta Boss, Bent Street and Leopold Street are traditional heavyweights while Rio All-Stars are an emerging force – which will set up an exciting narrative for the final night.”

He further said, “The fans have witnessed exciting and thrilling action since the inception and I expect that trend to continue and be surpassed, as we aim to end 2019 on a monumental note by crowning the inaugural Dragon Stout Community Cup champions,”

Sparta Boss bested Future Stars 4-2 in extra time. Ryan Hackett recorded a hat-trick in the 19th, 23rd and 36th minutes. Adding a goal in the 37th minute was Deon Alfred.

For the losers, Selwyn Williams and Rondel Bowman scored in the third and 17th minutes respectively.

Their impending opponents Leopold Street edged arch-rival Gold is Money 3-2 on penalty kicks after regulation and extra time ended 1-1.

Prior to the penalty shootout, Stephon McLean handed Gold is Money the lead in the 16th minute while Okeene Fraser equalised in the 24th minute.

On the other hand, Bent Street overcame Festival City 2-1. Daniel Wilson and Colin Nelson scored in the eighth and ninth minutes, respectively. For the losers, Simeon Moore scored in the second minute.

Meanwhile, newcomers Rio All-Stars trampled Avocado Ballers 7-1. Trayon Bobb bagged a hat-trick in the 20th, 21st and 27th minutes

Assisting with a double in the 13th and 25th was Kelsey Benjamin, while Jermin Junior and Andrew Murray scored goals in the 11th and 29th minutes.

For the losers, Sherwin Caesar netted in the 12th minute.

Winners of the tournament will pocket $300 000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, the runners-up will collect $150 000.

Meanwhile the third- and fourth-place finishers will receive $75 000 and $50 000 respectively and the corresponding accolade.