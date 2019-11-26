Teon Allen, two others arrested following police chase at Houston

Former cop Teon Allen called ‘Spoil Child’ allegedly sustained gunshot wounds on Tuesday afternoon following a police operation on the lower East Bank of Demerara.

Reports are that Allen, who has had several brushes with the law, and two other ex-cops, were intercepted by the police along the Houston Public Road in a Nissan motorcar sometime after 1500hrs.

The men attempted to escape from the lawmen as they headed in the direction of the city but the driver of the car, said to be Allen, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence along the roadway.Reports are that Allen pointed a gun at the police as the lawmen chased the trio.

Several heavily-armed policemen could be seen on video footage captured by passersby advancing towards the car as one of its occupants emerged with his hands in the air.

Police later cordoned-off the scene as they processed the area.This resulted in a back-up of traffic which was still crawling after 1900hrs this evening.

Allen has been before the courts for firearm related charges.Over the past several months, he was said to be the target of a Cayenne-based Guyanese gang.Several weeks ago, a gunman was shot in the city while he and others confronted Allen.

The man was since placed before the courts on firearm related charges.