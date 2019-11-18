St. Monica gets own guesthouse

–to help generate income for village, residents

THE Amerindian village of St. Monica/Karawab in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) is now better positioned to generate funds for its development now that it has its very own guesthouse, popularly referred to by villagers as a “long-house”.

The construction of the facility was funded by a number of NGOs, among them the Guyana Medical Relief.

Head of the Guyana Medical Relief, Charir Chan told the Guyana Chronicle that after visiting the community on a medical outreach programme, he saw the need for such an investment and as such consulted with members of the organisation. Following the discussion, the existing Barama staff house was converted into a guest house comprising 17 rooms, a kitchen, toilet facilities, and a conference hall. The facility is powered by solar energy.

He said the commercial building will make the community self-sufficient, as residents will be able to gain employment. He also urged the village council to promote local tourism in the area.

Officially declaring the facility open was Region Two Chairman Devanand Ramdatt, who thanked the Guyana Medical Relief for funding the initiative, not that it will indeed help create employment for many families living in the community.

Toshao of St. Monica, Thomas Clerk told the gathering that a management committee is already in place to oversee the running of the facility, which has the capacity to accommodate tourists and host conferences and other functions as well. The community boat service is also available for those desirous of visiting.