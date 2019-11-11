21-year-old miner dies

– after pit collapses

EVEN as the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) put measures in place to promote safe mining, another death is recorded in the Mining Industry.

On Saturday, 21-year-old Deon Henry of Triangle Backdam, Baramita, North West District, died when a mining pit he was working in collapsed. Henry was working alongside his other colleagues.

The Guyana Chronicle Newspaper was told that Henry was working the eastern wall of the pit when it collapsed. His colleagues rushed to his assistance but he had already been covered.

The young men began digging to locate their co-worker and once he was located, they attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.

The police, upon being informed of the incident, visited the scene of the accident and removed Henry’s body.

According to police sources, the pit reportedly had a measurement of 20ft in depth and 80ft in width. The pit was also said to be located some 300ft from the main access road at Triangle.

The body of the deceased has been taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital morgue and a post-mortem is expected to be conducted later this week.