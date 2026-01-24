‘Parapets do not belong to businesses and individuals’

–Edghill says, as he orders immediate impoundment, removal of derelict vehicles

MINISTER of Public Works Juan Edghil on Tuesday ordered the immediate impoundment and removal of vehicles obstructing public infrastructure, warning that parapets and road reserves are not the property of private individuals or businesses.

The minister, during a live broadcast from the Railway Embankment area where the Ministry of Public Works recently constructed a roadway, highlighted what he described as persistent challenges caused by selfish and stubborn people who want to do whatever they want at the risk of others.

The minister said that the area, located near a business identified as Global Spare Parts and Auto Sales, had been repeatedly cleared of abandoned and derelict vehicles, only for the situation to reoccur.

“Since I’m the Minister of Public Works, we have cleared this area more than five times of derelict vehicles,” Edghill stressed, further emphasising the number of times this was cleared.

According to the minister, contractors from the ministry were again engaged in clearing the alignment when the owner of the business allegedly moved heavy-duty trucks into the area to block access and prevent removal of the abandoned vehicles.

“What we have is the owner of this business bringing these two heavy-duty trucks and block the derelict vehicles, preventing the contractors from doing their work,” Edghill said.

He further revealed that attempts were made to have the vehicles moved voluntarily, but these were unsuccessful.

“These trucks, I’ve called the owner, who told me that he is not coming to move them,” the minister stated.

He added that a senior representative on site also refused to move them despite efforts to get an affirmative response. As a result, Edghill said the government had no alternative but to act decisively.

He said: “The government will have no choice but to impound these trucks and get on with its work,” he declared.

Emphasising the legal and social implications of the obstruction, the minister said: “The parapets do not belong to individuals and businesses.”

He also described the accumulation of derelict vehicles as a serious concern for the community, noting: “This is an eyesore. It’s a hive for criminal activity, and it’s a total disrespect to all the other people who are living in the neighbourhood.”

The Public Works Minister noted that residents and business operators along the carriageway had been given repeated notices to remove sand, mud and other obstructions, but non-compliance has continued.

“We have had to clear it, but the government can continue to clear, and then people come back the next day, the next week. It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money,” he said, adding that “action must be taken.”

Edghill said the live broadcast was intended to inform the public in advance and counter what he anticipates could be misinformation.

“I’m making it public and everybody to be aware, action is being taken,” he said, reiterating that the area has been cleared “five times” since he assumed office.