Barama pumps $1B into plywood expansion

–boosts production; moves company’s employment capacity to 415 jobs

THE Barama Company Limited has invested more than $1 billion into a major expansion of its plywood production facilities.

This move, according to a press release from the company, is expected to increase output and significantly expand employment opportunities in the country’s forestry and manufacturing sector.

The expansion, which forms part of the company’s “Barama 3.0” transformation plan, marks a new phase of reinvestment at its Land of Canaan facility on the East Bank of Demerara.

The company said that this injection has funded the installation of critical machinery and the integration of advanced processing technologies aimed at revitalising factory operations and strengthening the timber supply chain.

As a result of the expansion, the company said it is transitioning from a period of restructuring into full operational recovery.

Barama noted too that improvements in processing efficiency have already increased the conversion rate of logs to finished plywood by more than seven per cent, allowing greater value to be extracted from each cubic metre of timber harvested.

This, it said, aligns with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy through more efficient and sustainable use of forest resources.

Against this backdrop, it was noted that the expanded operations will also drive increased demand for raw materials, with Barama indicating that timber supply needs are expected to rise by approximately 50 per cent.

Central to meeting this demand is the company’s “Local First” sourcing strategy, through which they will continue to work closely with small-scale loggers and community forestry associations, particularly in rural and riverain areas.

Through these partnerships, the company has invested in capital equipment and created a stable market for logs, helping to support livelihoods and long-term economic activity in communities that depend heavily on the forestry sector.

Meanwhile, in relation to employment, the company said that the expansion of the plywood division has significantly increased workforce capacity, moving from about 200 employees to now having a capacity of 415.

The company said it remains focused on maintaining a safe and healthy work environment, above-standard welfare practices and continued engagement with workers, noting that it may be the only unionised company operating in the forestry sector.

Barama also highlighted what it described as a shift in the demographic makeup of the industry, with women now accounting for more than 40 per cent of its workforce, holding roles in operation, technical functions and even management.

Additionally, in terms of product development, the company announced that it has introduced waterproof plywood during the reinvestment phase to meet growing demand from the construction industry.

With this, they said, more plywood products are expected to be rolled out as part of efforts to further diversify and strengthen their product line.

The release went on to add that Barama recently received re-certification for the GNBS “Made in Guyana” Standards Mark for the fourth consecutive year, covering its range of plywood products.

However, with some challenges faced, the company noted that they are seeking collaboration with the government to address current raw material shortages and an erosion of market integrity. It said that these proposed measures, including concessions on specialised manufacturing inputs are intended to stabilise production levels and overcome immediate threats.