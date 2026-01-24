Integrated Solid Waste Bill targets sweeping waste-management reforms

—proposes modern landfills, recycling, tough penalties

THE government, in its aggressive push to modernise waste management across Guyana, will establish environmentally sound landfill sites nationwide, as well as implement standard operations and strict monitoring and enforcement.

This was according to Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, during the national consultation on the Integrated Solid Waste Management Bill at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), on Friday.

The minister cautioned stakeholders that national development cannot continue without fixing improper waste- disposal practices.

The 70 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) from across the country along with government agencies, regional organs and key stakeholders, were present during the examination of and discussion on the proposed legislation aimed at strengthening Guyana’s solid-waste management framework.

Minister Manickchand, during her remarks, pointed out that Guyana is growing at an exponential rate, and the rapid building out of the country is seeing an increase in waste disposal in multiple sectors, including housing, construction and commerce.

She said, however, that waste management is not unique to the coast, as there are challenges faced by hinterland communities.

“We cannot be a country that grows beautifully in all those areas that I just spoke about, but we’re filthy and sick and nasty in how we dispose of our waste,” she said.

Under the proposed legislation, there will be a holistic approach to waste management, including the establishment of modern landfill sites.

This will be the driving force in abandoning the waste-disposal culture that has become “almost endemic and inherent,” the minister said.

The modern landfill sites, along with other standard waste-management operations, will move away from traditional waste disposal and toward waste separation, recycling, and overall environmentally sound disposal methods.

In addition, the bill envisions exploring waste-to-energy and waste-to-fertiliser technologies, as well as waste- management models tailored to the capacity of individual NDCs.

“So, this is a holistic effort by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development under the leadership of His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali, that would see us bringing in the country’s first solid waste management law,” the minister said, noting that this will not be standard but as Guyana evolves, so will the law.

WASTE MANAGEMENT STIPULATIONS

Within the draft regulations, there are several parts which speak to the standards for waste-management operations; licences and permits; operational standards for licence and permit holders; requirements for solid-waste management facilities; environmental standards; waste-management facility closure requirements and finally, monitoring and enforcement.

For example, the occupier of a premise would be legally required to store waste in containers which are non-absorbent, waste-tight, vector-resistant, durable, easily cleanable and designed for safe handling.

The draft regulations also clamp down on overflowing bins and the management of waste that would pose a nuisance to neighbouring properties.

The regulations would also make it mandatory for the separation of wastes into several categories, including that of hazardous waste, construction and demolition debris along with vegetative materials, recyclable materials, and mixed municipal waste.

Property owners of four or more residential or commercial units will also be required to ensure that there is adequate space provided for the storage of waste containers.

Such a measure would target commercial properties and apartment complexes nationwide. Further, specific provisions provide for any person who commits certain offences and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $2 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to both.

On the subject matter of derelict vehicles, which have long been a complaint by citizens, the regulations propose that those types of waste, along with white goods and other scrap metals that are taken to a landfill or other approved site for disposal shall be dismantled, cut up and baled for recycling.

A person shall not dispose of waste tyres except at a waste-tyre processing facility, the regulations further stipulate. The regulations also propose strict disposals of used oil, special waste and biomedical waste.