More support for Tiger Bay residents

–with construction of new shadehouse, commissioning of new sports facility

–aimed at uplifting livelihoods, fostering youth engagement, social cohesion, President Ali says

REINFORCING his government’s commitment to community upliftment and sustainable livelihoods, President Dr Irfaan Ali, on Friday afternoon, launched a homestead greenhouse agricultural project in Kingston/Tiger Bay communities and commissioned the Tiger Bay Futsal and Basketball Facility.

During the launch at the One Guyana Kitchen on Main Street, President Ali said the initiative supported by a public-private partnership with the Government of Guyana and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will see greenhouses established in residential premises giving them an opportunity to earn a second income.

President Ali said with the government’s assistance, persons can utilise their cash grant to invest in the project which has a potential return of over a $1 million annually.

The first shadehouse is already constructed at the One Guyana Kitchen on Main Street.

The commissioning of the Tiger Bay, Futsal and Basketball Facility, which was done in partnership with the Mattai’s group, will not only improve community relations but enhance the livelihood of residents.

The project was launched under President Ali’s Neighbourhood Love initiative, which aims to improve communities’ aesthetic and social development.

In his address, the President said his government is committed to enhancing the welfare of the residents. He noted that a number of initiatives are being implemented to better meet the needs of the community.

Under the partnership, the Mattai’s Group will use the facility as a daytime parking facility while it will be converted at nights into a recreational facility for the residents.

President Ali was joined by Members of his Cabinet, City Councillors and others at the commissioning.