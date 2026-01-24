UK joins Global Biodiversity Alliance spearheaded by Guyana

THE United Kingdom has joined the Global Biodiversity Alliance, an international initiative spearheaded by Guyana, outgoing British High Commissioner Jane Miller announced on Friday evening.

The High Commissioner made this disclosure during her farewell reception at her official residence, which was attended by President Dr Irfaan Ali and other officials.

She confirmed that President Ali will soon travel to the United Kingdom for further discussions aimed at advancing the alliance and strengthening international co-operation on biodiversity protection.

Miller underscored the importance of the UK joining the alliance as part of the global effort to combat biodiversity loss, while also commending Guyana’s rich natural heritage and its commitment to sustainable environmental practices. (Modified from NCN)