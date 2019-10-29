Pedal cyclist succumbs following Essequibo Coast accident

The driver of a car was taken into police custody after he allegedly struck down pedal cyclist, Nishan Persaud, on the Somerset and Berks Public Road, Essequibo Coast on Monday night.

The twenty-two-year-old Persaud was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital but the young man succumbed on the way there.

The incident occurred around 19:00 hours on Monday night.The driver, who reportedly fled the scene, was later apprehended by the police.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

(Indrawattie Natram)