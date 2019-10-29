Fire Guts popular Guinness Bar

-Losses estimated over $10 million

A fire gutted the popular Guinness Bar Restaurant of 67, Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, just after 19:00 hours on Monday evening. The owner, Troy Mendonca, is now left with an estimated over $10 million in losses, while several persons will be without jobs.

Speaking with this newspaper, the businessman related that he did not open for business on Monday, and so, at the time of the blaze the building was closed. He said that he was alerted about the fire from the owner of the property who called informing him that the building was in flames.

“I got a call actually from the landlady, at around seven something, saying how the business on fire. At this point I haven’t heard anything on the cause of the fire, I’m at this position here just trying to keep myself calm”.

Mendonca further related that neither the business nor the building was insured and the total cost for replacement of the items lost in the fire would be on him.

There are no reports of injuries and the Guyana Fire Service was able to contain the fire before it could spread to the upper flat of the building or any of the surrounding buildings.

Up to press time the cause of the fire was still unknown.