– to Aurora Mine

A driver, attached to Trail Boss Interior Trucking Services Inc., crashed and died while transporting fuel to Guyana Goldfields’ Aurora Mine from a port facility on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Aterick DeFreitas, 39 of Kuru Kuru, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.He was behind the wheels of the truck, bearing regurgitation GVV 7176, when it toppled while descending a hill.

“It was reported that the driver lost control of the tanker while traveling down a hill and it careened off the road and crashed into a ravine. The tanker was one of three heading to the Aurora Mine,” Guyana Goldfields disclosed on Monday.

Following a report of the accident, AGM’s emergency response team visited the site, where the company’s medical officer reported that the driver had succumbed to his injuries.

Trail Boss Interior Trucking Services Inc was contracted by AGM, a subsidiary of Guyana Goldfields, to transport fuel to its Aurora Mine.

Guyana Goldfields’ Interim Chief Executive Officer, Allen Palmiere, in a statement, said “we are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and our condolences go to his family. Our immediate focus is to support his family, friends and colleagues at this most difficult time.”

He added: “Safety for everyone is our highest priority and this was the first time that an accident of this nature has occurred while fuel is being transported off-site to Aurora.

Health and safety are core values of AGM and, as such, frequent training is conducted on all occupational health and safety programs. An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing and the necessary authorities have been notified. Operations continued at the Aurora Mine.”