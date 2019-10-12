Hung jury as Anna Catherina triple murder trial ends

AFTER four hours of deliberations, the jury was unable to arrive at a verdict, in the trial of Abishai Caesar, who is alleged to have murdered Anna Catherina liquor store owner Jennifer Persaud and her two sons, seven years ago.

On Friday, October 11, 2019, a 12-member jury was unable to arrive at a verdict, even after further direction was given by Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court.

Based on the jury’s failure to arrive at a verdict, Caesar will be remanded (back) to prison and will be retried at the next practical sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Caesar is charged with the murders of 41-year-old Jennifer Persaud, called “Jenny,” and her sons Afridi Bacchus, six, and Jadon Ernest, 18 months, who were killed between September 21, 2012, and September 22, 2012, at Sea View, Anna Catherina.

Caesar was represented by attorney Maxwell McKay, while the state was represented by Prosecutors Lisa Cave and Seeta Bishundial.

One of the main witnesses in the case was Zoey Phillips, the former reputed wife of Caesar and neighbour of Persaud.

“Abishai said to me that he was going over to Jenny to get some money because he was broke,” Phillips had told the court during her testimony, while recounting events on September 21, 2012.

The couple then went into the lower flat of their home, into the kitchen, where Caesar armed himself with a knife and a pair of green gloves, while being clad in a 3/4 pants.

The witness said that Caesar went to the back of their house and gained entry into their neighbour’s yard through an opening in the zinc fence.

Phillips told the court that her neighbour had clear glass windows and she was able to see Caesar in the woman’s home by peeping through the louvre window in her bedroom.

After seeing Caesar as he went up the stairs to Persaud’s home, Phillips claimed that she went to bed and fell asleep.

However, she was awakened by the sound of a woman screaming and sat on her bed. Thirty minutes later, Caesar called for her and she went downstairs into the kitchen and opened the back door for him.

According to Phillips, Caesar had a small cardboard beer box in his hands, and told her that that was all he got from raiding Jennifer’s home. The box contained a number of $20 and $100 bills which amounted to $3,000. He also came back with the pair of gloves and a knife, both of which had what appeared to be blood. There was also what appeared to be spots of blood on his pants.

The witness disclosed that her reputed husband told her that Jennifer awoke and saw him inside of the home and he killed her, because she saw his face and knew him well.

Caesar, Phillips explained, told her that while he was stabbing Jennifer, the older son woke and saw him. This caused him to kill the older son, plus the baby. The couple then went to the seawall, where Caesar threw the knife into the river. They then went into the street and Caesar threw the gloves and pants into some bushes.

The witness explained that they went back home and into bed where they slept.