Nappi residents overjoyed about first-time water access in homes

TWENTY additional homes are now benefiting from a newly-drilled well and water supply system in Nappi, Region 9.

Toshao of the Village, Mr. Guy Fredericks, told Guyana Water Inc during a visit to the village last Friday that he is elated to have a water service connection reach his home for the very first time, the water company said in a release.

His father, Mr. Vincent Mano, was also overjoyed to have potable water in their yard after 71 years living in the village. As a result, they were able to construct their very own Do-it-yourself (DIY) shower.

The sanitary block at the nursery school and the school’s kitchen are also getting direct access to water. A trestle is expected to be constructed, which would allow the community a 24-hour water supply.

In neighbouring villages, Parishara and Hiawa, residents also expressed their satisfaction with the work carried out by GWI to improve their water supply. In these areas, residents and key facilities such as the health centres, schools and hot meal buildings are benefiting from the water supply system.

At the water supply system in Parishara, solar panels are now connected to the existing pump and storage tanks, then to a C2 filter, after which it is distributed to the community. Residents there are now benefitting from 24 hours service. Over in Hiawa, the pump and discharge lines were installed on the well and the solar panels.