Johnson’s unbeaten 154 leads GCC to commanding position against UG

NATIONAL captain Leon Johnson delivered a masterful century as the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) placed themselves in a commanding position against the University of Guyana (UG) on the opening day of their 2019 GISE/Star Party Rentals and Trophy Stall First Division encounter, yesterday at the Bourda ground.

Although Johnson dominated the clash with an unbeaten 154, there were a number of other standout performances, including a half-century from opener Robin Bacchus and quality bowling from fast bowler Ronaldo Alimohamed and teenage off-spinner Darrius Andrews.

For UG, they were able to save face, led by a fightback from leg-spinner Omesh Danram and quality fielding, after they all but imploded earlier in the day.

Their humiliating experience in the middle had left them all out for 47 in 21 overs. Former West Indies U-19 all-rounder Alimohamed dominated the top order with 3-7 from six overs, while Darrius Andrews on his first-division debut spun out the tail with 4-12 from five overs. Stephon Wilson supported with 2-5 from six overs.

For UG, only one of their batsmen reached double figures, Persaud on 10.

In their turn in the middle, former national cricketer, Bacchus, stormed his way to 86 after blasting six fours and seven sixes. For the opening wicket, the 30-year-old and Jeetendra Sookdeo 44 (3×6, 2×4) added 126 as the home team cruised early.

GCC’s dominance continued as teenager Mavindra Dindyal and the skipper also batted well together, but Danram, who had taken the wicket of Sookdeo, broke the partnership when he had the youngster caught at point as he played an extravagant-looking shot.

The leg-spinner, who bowled on both sides of the wicket, was able to nab two more scalps, but GCC did not need all that firepower, as Johnson took control of the innings. His stroke plays were crisp and spanking. He mixed aggression with smart shot selections, which his opponents could not defend.

At the close of play GCC were 357-8 from 69 overs, with a lead of 310. Johnson was not out on 154 (12×4, 6×6) from 130 balls. At the other end, Andrews, who has so far faced 13 balls, is yet to get off the mark.