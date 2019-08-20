Baracara gets its own river ambulance

RESIDENTS of Baracara and other nearby communities along the Canje River in East Berbice will no longer have to flounder about to find transportation to get them to the nearest hospital in case of a medical emergency, thanks to the $16M river ambulance the Ministry of Public Health has put at their disposal.

The vessel was commissioned on Monday at the Canje Creek, in the vicinity of the Canje Bridge, and Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, who did the honours, noted that the vessel will be stationed at Baracara, so as to ensure there is timely access to health services at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

It was noted that although there is a health centre at Baracara to service folks in the Canje River, in cases of emergencies, such as snake bites and deliveries, it is sometimes financially challenging for the residents to access a higher level of healthcare, as the nearest hospital is some 25 miles away.

The boat, which will be manned by trained staff, comes fully equipped with emergency paraphernalia such as oxygen, should the need arise.

This is the second river ambulance Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) will have gotten.

Also at the ceremony were the Permanent Secretary and Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, as well as Regional Health Services Director, Jevaughn Stephens, and Focal Point Coordinator, Alex Foster along with other health officials.