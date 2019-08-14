Track in excellent condition ahead of Sunday’s Guyana Cup

ALL roads will lead to the Rising Sun Turf Club in Rising Sun Village, West Coast Berbice this Sunday, when the 13th edition of the Guyana Cup International Horse Race meet gallops off.

This year, over $18M in cash and prizes are up for grabs and the steeds will have a clear and immaculate track to trample down, come Sunday.

The track, which is in excellent condition, is located a meagre 45 minutes from Georgetown, and all systems are in place for a fun-filled day.

Over US$50 000 in cash prizes will be handed out to the top performers on race day and a grand mega concert, featuring eight international artistes, is planned after the event.

Nine races are carded. The details of the races and prize money are listed below:

– C Class and Lower feature race over a distance of one mile, $2M

– Three-year-old Guyana-bred, $1M

– G3 and Lower, $400 000

– L3 and Lower (open to non-winners from Trinidad & Tobago), $350 000

– Two-year-old Guyana-bred over, $300 000

– J3 and Lower over seven furlongs – $300 000

– L Class for Colts, $250 000

– L Class Filly and Mare, $250 000

Some of the top animals expected to be on show come race day will include Just Call Me Bass, Crown the King (Jamaica), Doublin Fashion (USA), Chameli (Jamaica), Safara (Jamaica), Southern Express (T&T), Silver & Things (T&T), Sitarr (T&T), Kentucky Woman (T&T), Super Easy (T&T) and She’s a Princess.