Annual Windies Kiddy Cricket attracts 100 boys and girls

ANNUALLY, over 100 primary school boys and girls between ages 9 and 11 years are given the opportunity to attend international home series and showcase their skills during the lunchtime interval in front of thousands of spectators.

This year is no different. Despite the dampness, the enthusiastic boys and girls entertained the crowd briefly with their talent at the Guyana National Stadium, as West Indies and India competed in the first One-Day International game.

They were all provided uniforms, transportation to the stadiums, lunch, refreshments and most of all, the opportunity to see their international cricket heroes play live at the highest level of organised cricket.

It is CWI’s belief that giving children this opportunity allows the legacy of the game to continue, as the experience not only builds confidence, teamwork and camaraderie, but it allows them to take away many positive experiences which will last a lifetime.

Mr Anand Sanasie, Director of Cricket West Indies and Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board, stated, “For over 20 years the Windies Kiddy Cricket programme has been operating and bringing the joy of cricket to thousands of children across the Caribbean.

Guyana has been a part of this legacy, as GCB, in conjunction with CWI, continues to grow the game of cricket in more than 200 primary schools across our three counties.

The programme provides cricket coaching services and other essential cricket resources (bats, balls, stumps, etc.), which benefit approximately 27 000 primary school boys and girls, allowing them to learn the basics of the game and moving them through the cricket development pathway with the prospect of becoming a professional cricketer.”

Mr Sanasie mentioned that the programme has recently introduced an academic cricket manual for the classroom setting, that will be distributed to schools across the country in partnership with the Ministry of Education, introducing Mathematics, English, Social Studies, Science, HFLE and other core primary subjects in a relatable and fun cricket context.

The CWI director continued, “The programme lends to building strong foundations in cricket and vital personal development skills.

“This is why GCB is partnering with the Ministry of Education and Sport to ensure that the recently introduced Chirpy Classroom Adventure – Academic Manual – is integrated into primary classrooms across Guyana.

This relevant and fun-filled academic manual will link the subjects Mathematics, English, Social Studies, Science, HFLE and other core primary subjects into a relatable context for children aged 6-12 years.

“We believe that cricket should not only be the vehicle for building athletes, but a vehicle for building well-rounded individuals who can contribute positively to the game of cricket and our Caribbean society.”

Through the programme, these children have access to 24 qualified Foundation and Level Two coaches, who teach them the fundamentals of batting, bowling, fielding and wicket-keeping.