Woman sentenced to 9 months for destruction of property

PRINCIPAL Magistrate Faith McGusty, on Tuesday July 31, 2019, sentenced a forty-five-year-old woman to prison for destruction of property.

Vanessa Schroeder, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that, on July 31, 2019, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, she unlawfully and maliciously damaged a car’s front windscreen, valued at $69,500, the property of Jason Price.

Attorney Kizzy Williams told the court that she was of the view that the accused should be institutionalized, due to her behaviour.

“I in going to no prison because I will bore up everybody” were the words of the angry woman.

After listening to all she had to say, Magistrate Faith McGusty sentenced Schroeder to serve nine months in prison.