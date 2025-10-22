Former APNU+AFC Parliamentarian, Devin Sears arrested in major marijuana bust in Linden

FORMER APNU+AFC Parliamentarian Devin Sears, who allegedly stated he was transporting “tourism plants,” is one of two persons in police custody after being busted with 310.71 kilogrammes of marijuana on Monday.

According to the police, at about 20:41 hrs on Monday, a Police team was on mobile patrol duties in the vicinity of the Old Bamia Police Checkpoint in Linden when they arrested two persons who were found to be in possession of 310.71 kilogrammes of Cannabis.

It is alleged that while on patrol duties, the ranks were conducting random ‘stop and search’, when they stopped a dark blue Toyota Hiace minibus, bearing registration number BAJ 4486, property of Region #10 Tourism Committee Inc.

The vehicle was driven by Sears, a 39-year-old educator and political activist from Mackenzie, Linden and he was accompanied by one passenger, Albert Sandy, a 69-year-old farmer from Tacama Waterfront, Upper Berbice River, who was seated in the front passenger seat, the police said.

Upon stopping the vehicle, Sears, according to the police, began to act in a suspicious manner and began “sweating profusely.”

When questioned about what he was transporting, Sears allegedly told the police he was carrying “tourism plants.”

The rank then instructed Sears to pull to the side of the road and informed him that a search would be conducted on the vehicle.

Police discovered 22 bulky black plastic bags and four large brown canvas bags inside the vehicle, containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

Both men were told of the offence, arrested, and cautioned.

“Devin remained silent, while Albert admitted ownership, stating that the narcotics belonged to him and that he had paid Devin to transport him to Parika,” the police reported.

Both men were arrested and escorted to the Mackenzie Police Station along with the suspected Cannabis, which was weighed in their presence and amounted to 310.71 kilogrammes.

Both suspects were placed in custody pending charges as the investigation continues.

Following the news, Sears has since tendered his resignation to the Region Ten Tourism Committee Inc. pending investigation.

“We unequivocally state that we have no association with the alleged actions of Mr. Sears. While Mr. Devin Sears is a member of RTTC, his actions in this matter are personal and unrelated to the committee’s mission of promoting eco-tourism and regional development in Region 10,” the Committee said.

Meanwhile, the Alliance For Change (AFC) has called for the process to “take its course” noting that the Party emphasises that all persons are entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law.

“The Alliance For Change reiterates its unwavering commitment to integrity, accountability, and lawful conduct among all those who serve or have served under its banner. The Party does not condone any act that contravenes the laws of Guyana or undermines public trust,” AFC said in a release following Sears’ arrest.