28 families receive new core homes

— Ministers Croal and Benn reaffirm government’s commitment to adequate, affordable housing for all

TWENTY-EIGHT families from communities along the West Bank of Demerara (Region Three) and the East Bank and East Coast of Demerara (Region Four), are the latest beneficiaries of brand-new core homes under the government’s Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP).

According to a release, the keys to the homes were handed over on Tuesday afternoon by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry, Vanessa Benn and the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) Country Representative, Lorena Solórzano-Salazar.

They were joined by Director of Community Development, Gladwin Charles; Deputy Director, Donell Bess-Bascom and other officials of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Funded by the IDB, the AHUAP Core Homes Support Initiative aims to provide safe, affordable housing to approximately 300 vulnerable households across Guyana. To date, 176 homes have been completed and handed over, including those distributed on Tuesday.

Each core home measures 400 square feet and includes two bedrooms, a kitchen area, and washroom facilities. Beneficiaries contribute a modest GY$100,000 toward construction costs an investment that marks a new beginning for many low-income families.

A NEW START FOR BENEFICIARIES

For several recipients, the new homes represent long-awaited stability and comfort. Cindy Sookhoo, one of the beneficiaries, said the new home will dramatically improve her quality of life.

“I am living […], at the back of the premises, but the home is falling apart,” Sookhoo expressed. She said that the new home will provide a much-needed upgrade to her standard of living.

Another recipient, Sharon Shepherd, has been living with relatives and friends and is happy to receive her own home.

“I won’t have any more problems at nobody house or anything. I’m so happy I have my house to move in,” shared Shepherd, adding that she now looks forward to reuniting with her son, who is staying with another individual.

Lynette James noted that the home will make a meaningful difference for her and her sons.

“It will be a tremendous change because we will be having our own little cozy home. So, I’m happy about it and I know they too will be happy,” said Lynette.

Delivering the address at the event, Minister Croal reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring that all citizens have access to sustainable and affordable housing.

“Housing is not a luxury, it’s a right, a fundamental right,” said the minister.

“Our commitment [is] that every Guyanese must have access to adequate housing and to go with that, the improved living conditions, no matter the person’s background, their income or their circumstance,” he said.

Minister Benn encouraged the families to take pride in maintaining their new homes.

“It is where you are starting afresh. You’re stepping up from your current circumstances and it’s going to help you to build,” said Minister Benn. She also noted that the homes were designed to allow for future expansion as families grow and their needs evolve.

Meanwhile, Solórzano-Salazar emphasised the IDB’s ongoing partnership with the government to bridge housing gaps among low-income families. She highlighted that the programme promotes not only access to safe homes, but also supports broader socio-economic benefits; and commended the government for ensuring that no Guyanese is left behind in the national housing drive.

The GY$5.8 billion AHUAP comprises three components: Affordable and Sustainable Housing, Consolidation of Existing Housing Schemes, and Institutional Strengthening.

The initiative’s reach extends across Georgetown to Grove on the East Bank of Demerara, Haslington on the East Coast of Demerara, and several West Bank of Demerara communities, including Westminster, Onderneeming, Recht-Door-Zee, Lust-en-Rust, and Parfaite Harmonie, Phase II.