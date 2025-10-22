Rebuilding trust between citizens and police a top priority -Walrond says

— cites swift response in West Ruimveldt murder probe as proof of progress

MINISTER of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, has reaffirmed that restoring public trust and confidence in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) remains one of her top priorities, as the Government continues to strengthen citizen security and accountability across the law enforcement sector.

Speaking during a live interview on 94.1 Boom FM’s Jumpstart programme, on Tuesday morning, Minister Walrond said that her Ministry is taking decisive steps to rebuild the trust between citizens, particularly young people and the Police Force, noting that years of strained relations must now be repaired through transparency, responsiveness and respect.

Walrond revealed that she recently met with Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken and all Divisional Commanders to discuss their role in strengthening community relations and improving policing standards.

“My message was clear to them; they are mandated to maintain the safety of our people and to secure the country. So that communities can trust the police, it has to start at the level of families.

“People want to feel secure; they want that standard to be able to walk down the streets without feeling afraid of what kind of jewels they’re wearing,” she stressed.

During her meeting with the GPF hierarchy, Walrond made it clear that officers must not undermine their authority or their role in fostering safer communities.

The Minister also outlined that measures were being implemented to strengthen data-driven policing, including the tracking of serious crimes and domestic violence cases at every police station.

Crime hotspots are now clearly mapped, she said, allowing divisional commanders to deploy targeted interventions and improve public safety outcomes.

According to the Minister, this is how policing must evolve by knowing the prevalence and root causes of crimes in each neighbourhood and responding efficiently.

“That’s how we build trust,” she added.

FAYNEL BREWSTER MURDER BREAKTHROUGH

The Minister also referenced a recent example of effective policing, the breakthrough in the murder of Faynel Brewster, who was shot by armed bandits on Sunday at West Ruimveldt, which she said demonstrated swift investigative work and community confidence in law enforcement.

She reported that within 24 hours of the crime, two suspects were arrested after video footage captured the incident, showing clear images of the perpetrators’ faces.

Walrond said it was that kind of swift and evidence-based policing that will restore the credibility of the Force in the eyes of the public.

“It is this kind of policing that will rebuild trust between them [the police] and citizens,” she said.

The Minister reaffirmed that the hierarchy of the GPF remains committed to restoring trust and tackling crime through fairness, efficiency and transparency.