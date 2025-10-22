Unlocking trade opportunities key to Guyana’s sustained growth — Finance Minister says

— As World Trade Centre Georgetown officially launched

ULOCKING trade opportunities remains central to Guyana’s long-term economic growth strategy, according to Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh.

Delivering the feature address at the official launch of the World Trade Centre (WTC) Georgetown on Tuesday, Dr Singh said the timing of the centre’s establishment could not be more fitting, as Guyana continues to experience one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

He explained that the WTC Georgetown has “tremendous potential” to transform how local businesses access regional and global markets.

“We see it as having tremendous potential, particularly in relation to unlocking trade opportunities for the rest of the Guyanese private sector,” Dr Singh stated.

STRATEGIC STEP FOR GUYANA’S PRIVATE SECTOR

The finance minister commended the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) Group, the driving force behind the initiative, for bringing the prestigious World Trade Centre brand and network to Georgetown.

“I trust that this facility will be used to the fullness of its potential to leverage the same advantages of trade that DDL has demonstrated over the years. I trust the rest of the Guyanese economy will leverage the vast potential for facilities such as this to realise the full advantages of the trade opportunities that lie before us,” he said.

It was against this backdrop he noted that President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s government considers trade and the unlocking of trade opportunities as being at the heart and soul and fundamental to ensuring continued growth.

The finance minister went on to note that the government wants every single Guyanese producer of goods and services to be able to sell their goods and services seamlessly across borders and with neighbours and other countries further afield.

“With a President committed to ensuring strong and resilient economic growth, the promotion of trade would seem to be a no-brainer,” he said.

PRIVATE SECTOR MUST LEAD GLOBAL EXPANSION

Executive Chairman of the World Trade Centre Georgetown, Komal Samaroo, noted that the centre’s role is now more important than ever, given the evolving global trade environment.

He said that as international systems face challenges, countries and companies must take the lead in building direct business relationships.

“Businesses need to chart their own course in building their markets, a process that requires knowledge, information, and partners and I believe that will be the focus of the World Trade Centre Georgetown, as we try to help Guyanese businesses to build their markets, grow their business, particularly at this time as a Guyanese economy is experiencing explosive growth,” he said.

President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Rafeek Khan, also praised the launch, noting that the WTC Georgetown complements ongoing private-sector initiatives aimed at improving trade readiness and market access.

He said there remains a significant need for Guyanese businesses to strengthen their capacity in international trade negotiations and tackle non-tariff barriers both regionally and globally.

“This is where Mr Samaroo and the board of directors at the World Trade Centre [come in]— we’re going to be counting on you,” Khan said, adding, “We are honoured and privileged to have this capacity in Guyana, and we’re expecting great results.”

The World Trade Centre Georgetown now forms part of a global network of more than 300 WTCs worldwide, linking Guyanese enterprises to a dynamic ecosystem of international trade and investment partners.

The facility will serve as a hub for training, knowledge sharing, and networking, aimed at empowering local businesses to export, diversify, and scale operations beyond the domestic market reinforcing Guyana’s emergence as a major player in global trade.