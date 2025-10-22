NAMILCO announces $10B expansion to boost Guyana’s food production capacity

— New state-of-the-art flour mill, wheat-storage facilities and wharf to be built by 2027

THE National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO), owned and managed by Seaboard Corporation, on Tuesday announced a major $10 billion investment to expand and modernise the country’s flour-milling industry, a move that will strengthen local production, enhance export capacity and advance Guyana’s role in regional food security.

According to the company, the landmark project includes the construction of a state-of-the-art processing mill, expanded wheat-storage facilities and an enhanced wharf to handle growing domestic and export demand. It marks one of the largest single investments in Guyana’s agro-industrial sector to date.

“This expansion represents more than an investment in infrastructure — it’s an investment in people, skills and the sustainable future of Guyana’s food industry,” said Mr Jack Bresky, CEO and President of the Seaboard Overseas Trading Group.

He noted that Seaboard’s long-term commitment aligns with President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision for regional food security and value-added production.

“We are proud to partner with the Government of Guyana as we align with President Ali’s vision for regional food security and increased value-added production,” Bresky said.

The new mill, once completed, will significantly increase local flour-production capacity, while creating substantial employment opportunities across technical, operational and logistics sectors.

It will also incorporate cutting-edge technologies and training programmes to strengthen local expertise in advanced milling operations.

DIVERSIFYING THROUGH LOCAL INNOVATION

In addition to expanding its flour milling capacity, NAMILCO is working with the Government of Guyana to commercialise cassava flour production, an initiative designed to promote agricultural diversification and enhance national food self-sufficiency.

The company said this move reflects its broader commitment to sustainable development and the diversification of Guyana’s agro-processing sector, helping to reduce dependence on imported inputs.

Further signalling its long-term confidence in Guyana’s economy, Seaboard Corporation also announced plans to conduct due diligence on potential integrated pork production and processing operations, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) distribution opportunities.

These exploratory projects, the company said, represent a holistic value-chain approach to advancing both food production and energy infrastructure, two critical enablers of Guyana’s sustainable economic transformation.

The new investment builds on the success of NAMILCO’s Mixing Plant, which was commissioned in 2023 by President Ali.

That facility represented a major milestone in the company’s shift toward value-added food manufacturing and paved the way for Tuesday’s announcement.

“Our continued investment demonstrates our strong belief in Guyana’s economic potential and our commitment to contributing to its long-term industrial growth,” Bresky added.

“Together, we’re building a stronger, more resilient food system for the Caribbean and beyond.”

Construction on the new facilities is expected to commence in Quarter 1, 2026, with commissioning targeted for 2027.

Once completed, the expansion will position NAMILCO as a regional leader in flour production and food innovation, further solidifying Guyana’s status as an emerging agro-industrial powerhouse.