Berbice to get ‘home of football’

GFF signs 30-year lease with New Amsterdam Municipality

THE Ancient County of Berbice will, for the first time, have a home of football courtesy of a 30-year land lease signed on Tuesday between the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Mayor and Town Council (M&TC) of New Amsterdam.

This lease, signed at the M&TC building by GFF president Wayne Forde and New Amsterdam Mayor Winifred Heywood, will see the construction of a football facility at Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam, which will include construction of a field, parameter fence, installation of lighting and construction of a football housing facility.

Following the signing, Mayor Heywood said the signing is an opportunity for the development of the youths of Berbice: “I would like to thank the members of the Council for supporting and endorsing the application submitted by the GFF. Today’s signing is the first step in providing opportunities for young boys and girls of the community.”

For his part, Forde said the facility, which will be funded under the FIFA Forward Programme, is part of GFF’s overall strategic plan. He thanked everyone who played a role in making this symbolic achievement possible.

“The GFF recognises the importance and impact quality infrastructure will have on the overall development of the game and the quality of players we will produce in the years ahead. This is a key pillar of our strategic plan to change the local landscape of football,” Forde noted.

Present at the signing were representatives of the Berbice Football Association (BFA), including acting president Shurwin Forde who offered his endorsement of the initiative, stating, “This is a dream come true for me personally.

“I almost lost hope in ever seeing a home for football in Berbice. I have played at every level for many years and always knew that a dedicated venue for developmental programmes would dramatically improve Berbice football. I would like to thank president Wayne Forde for his leadership and guidance in seeing this process through, which began almost two years ago.”

When completed, the venue will be used to house the Academy Training Centre, Elite Referees programme along with other national development and capacity-building programmes.

Forde said the next step will be the presentation and approval of the conceptual design to and by the BFA members before construction commences.

This is the third land identified and acquired for football development, following the GFF’s Training Facility at Providence and the recently-acquired 7.4 acres at D’Urban Park. It is the plan of the GFF to acquire land across Guyana to house football development initiatives.