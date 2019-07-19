Guyana open to establishing new partnerships – Foreign Minister Cummings

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings, on Wednesday in Colombia, emphasised that in light of the economic transformation underway in Guyana, opportunities were opening up for new and expanded partnerships with countries in the Latin American Region.

Dr. Cummings was addressing the 54th Meeting of the Common Market Council and Summit of Heads of State of MERCOSUR [Southern Common Market] and Associated States held in Santa Fé on Tuesday 16 and Wednesday, 17 July.

In a release, the ministry said Dr. Cummings pledged her country’s commitment to broaden and deepen relations with MERCOSUR and other countries in the Region. “Guyana is currently engaged in reviewing relevant instruments with a view to possible accession to strengthen capacities and norms in respective areas,” Dr. Cummings stated, further emphasising that the State was “committed to regional integration and to fostering co-operation between the continent and the Caribbean Community [CARICOM].”

Furthermore, Minister Cummings underscored the importance Guyana attached to preserving South America as a “zone of peace” and called for a peaceful solution to the crisis in neighbouring Venezuela. Expressing deep concern for the plight of the Venezuelan people, she stressed her country will to help shoulder the responsibility for the humanitarian response.

The summit marked the conclusion of Argentina’s pro tempore presidency of MERCOSUR, a major highlight of which was the Framework Agreement concluded between the regional body and the European Union on 28 June this year after some 20 years of negotiations. Brazil has now assumed the position for the second semester of 2019.

The Foreign Minister led Guyana’s delegation to the summit, which included Ambassador to Brazil, concurrent to Argentina, His Excellency George Talbot, and Senior Foreign Service Officer, Vernon Robinson. MERCOSUR was established in 1991 by the Treaty of Asunción signed by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. Guyana became an Associate Member in July 2013.