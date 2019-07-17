Woman shot by jealous estranged lover

FAITH Thompson, 20, was shot and injured by her estranged lover, Daniel Hinckson, 24, who later ended his life at around 10:30hrs on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, Faith and Daniel have been living together for seven years and during this time, Daniel was reportedly abusive to her.

On July 8, this year, the young woman approached the Wales Magistrate’s Court and took out a restraining order against her estranged lover.

However, on Tuesday, at around 10:30hrs, the young man visited the young woman at her Lot 39 Norton Street home, where she lives with her uncle and grandmother.

Resident of the bottom flat of the house, Barbara Robinson, related that Daniel approached the house and was threatening Faith with a piece of wood as he demanded entry into the house to see her.

While Faith was making excuses, Robinson said it appeared as though Daniel climbed upstairs and through a front window to get into the house. Soon after, two shots were fired and Faith ran outside frantically, bleeding from the neck.

“She ran out on the road and she screamed for Justin (Faith’s uncle) to take her to the hospital,” Robinson said. Eyewitnesses told the Guyana Chronicle that after the shots were fired, the young woman ran out to the road with only pants on, before her uncle took her away to the hospital.

Reports indicate that she has been receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and is said to be in stable condition.

Hinckson, who is a mechanic of Lot 2444 Parfaite Harmony, West Bank Demerara, was discovered motionless in the house with a handgun in his right hand. He shot himself in his head, and was pronounced dead when taken to the GPHC. His body is at the Lyken’s funeral home awaiting a post-mortem examination as police continue their investigations in the matter.