‘It’s an honour to serve’

…President says determined to bequeath better Guyana to next generation

…presents laptop computers, printers to NGSA students in birthday thanksgiving

PRESIDENT David Granger, on Monday, presented to five successful National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) students, laptop computers and printers as he celebrated his 74th birth anniversary.

The President was the guest of honour at a birthday luncheon hosted by the People’s National Congress (PNC) at the Baridi Benab, State House compound. The beneficiaries are Suraj Persaud of Chateau Margot, Dhaniram Ramotar of Parika and Shaquan Fullerton of Rosignol, all of whom gained places at Queens College, while Saskiyah Wilkinson of Diamond and L-Dee Johnson of Clonbrook, gained places at the Bishops’ High School.

The laptops and printers were presented as birthday presents from the PNC to the President. The provision of the equipment to the five students is in keeping with President Granger’s thrust to improve access to education. The President said being able to enhance children’s access to education is the best gift he can give to the nation’s children. “Today marks the fourth anniversary for the Public Education Transport System (PETS) or what some of you know as the Three B’s and I have 29 buses on the road now and now every river has at least one boat taking children to school free, so the programme is working well. I feel very humbled with everything that has taken place. The students are the best persons to give the computers and this is the best occasion to present computers to the children,” he said.

The Head of State, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2018, also thanked his wife of 49 years, Mrs. Sandra Granger, his medical team, Cabinet members and all other persons who supported him during his treatment and recovery. President Granger said that as he recovers, it is his desire to continue building a country where unity, prosperity and sustainability are a norm.

“I am full of gratitude to all these people without whom I would not have been here but I am recovering. We have inherited the biggest, most beautiful, most bountiful country in the Caribbean. It is an honour and privilege to be the Head of State, but it is a tremendous responsibility because I feel duty bound to bequeath what we have to the next generation. We are the trustees; it is not ours,” he said.

Representatives from the People’s National Congress (PNC), A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and Alliance for Change (AFC) extended greetings to the Head of State. Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Vice Presidents Khemraj Ramjattan and Sydney Allicock, other Ministers of the Government and Members of Parliament, along with some members of the President’s family also attended the luncheon.

Ramjattan deemed His Excellency a “moral leader.” “His every statement in Cabinet and in the Press or in an address to the nation comes forth so well and it is demonstrated by his actions,” Minister Ramjattan said. Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon reminded guests that it was through President Granger’s vision and leadership that the country is on the path to becoming a more cohesive and unified country. “That was the quality of the man; he determined what we needed in Guyana was national unity and that national unity was a priority. So, it was no mistake that the Ministry of Social Cohesion was formed. Many people spoke of social cohesion, but he directed to give meaning and effect to it because he recognised that unity is important in this country.”